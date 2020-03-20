Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] saw a change by -0.54% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.43. The company is holding 141.92M shares with keeping 109.75M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -57.71% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -57.03%, trading +22.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 141.92M shares valued at 4.55 million were bought and sold.

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has 141.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.18 to 17.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] a Reliable Buy?

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.