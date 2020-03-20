Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] dipped by -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. Chesapeake Energy Corporation represents 1.92B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 364.85M with the latest information.

The Chesapeake Energy Corporation traded at the price of $0.19 with 30.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CHK shares recorded 97.01M.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 1.92B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 364.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 3.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 39.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.