CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] shares went lower by -12.10% from its previous closing of 0.37, now trading at the price of $0.33, also subtracting -0.04 points. Is CHFS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.75 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHFS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a -2.08% run over in the last seven days. CHFS share price has been hovering between 4.89 and 0.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give CHFS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.33, with the high estimate being $7.50, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 51.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47. CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has 17.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 4.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 35.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.