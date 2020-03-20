Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went up by 8.81% or 3.21 points up from its previous closing price of $36.43. The stock reached $39.64 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, C share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -8.37% in the period of the last 7 days.

C had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $41.24, at one point touching $34.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $41.24. The 52-week high currently stands at $83.11 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -38.35% after the recent low of $32.00.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitting at +23.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.90, and its Return on Assets is 0.99. These metrics suggest that this Citigroup Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 238.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.84 and P/E Ratio of 4.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.83.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $98.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.00 to 83.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 16.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Citigroup Inc. [C] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.