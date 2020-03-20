CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] saw a change by 41.21% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.84. The company is holding 101.40M shares with keeping 67.92M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 70.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -47.82% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -43.57%, trading +83.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 101.40M shares valued at 2.81 million were bought and sold.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:CNXM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNXM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.86, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is sitting at 1.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] sitting at 69.60% and its Gross Margin at 87.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.90. These measurements indicate that CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.52. Its Return on Equity is 44.20%, and its Return on Assets is 13.70%. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 185.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.84 and P/E Ratio of 3.63. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has 101.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 634.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 16.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 24.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.