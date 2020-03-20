The share price of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] inclined by $10.60, presently trading at $10.15. The company’s shares saw 1363.26% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.69 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CODX fall by -9.86% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 13.00 compared to +0.63 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 252.16%, while additionally gaining 798.31% during the last 12 months. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.85% increase from the current trading price.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give CODX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.11, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 41.10%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -260.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -449.31. Its Return on Equity is -202.70%, and its Return on Assets is -152.50%. These metrics suggest that this Co-Diagnostics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 122.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -55.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2,873.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] has 28.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 301.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.69 to 21.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1363.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] a Reliable Buy?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.