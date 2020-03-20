Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] saw a change by 7.14% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.58. The company is holding 709.56M shares with keeping 477.24M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 18.42% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -74.35% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.34%, trading +19.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 709.56M shares valued at 7.6 million were bought and sold.

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLNY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.58, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $4.25 and the median estimate amounting to $5.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] sitting at -70.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -51.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.26. Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.77.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has 709.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 17.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.83. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] a Reliable Buy?

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.