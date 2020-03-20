Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [CCI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $130.75 after CCI shares went down by -5.47% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.31.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at +15.94 and its Gross Margin at +38.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00%. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.64, and its Return on Assets is 2.41. These metrics suggest that this Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.90. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.02 and P/E Ratio of 66.29. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 449.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $58.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.81 to 168.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.