CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] shares went lower by -1.33% from its previous closing of 55.38, now trading at the price of $54.65, also subtracting -0.73 points. Is CVS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.98 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CVS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.30B float and a 1.43% run over in the last seven days. CVS share price has been hovering between 77.03 and 51.72 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CVS Health Corporation [CVS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CVS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.52, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $60.00 and the median estimate amounting to $85.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.79. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.55 and P/E Ratio of 10.72. These metrics all suggest that CVS Health Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has 1.46B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.72 to 77.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 10.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CVS Health Corporation [CVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CVS Health Corporation [CVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.