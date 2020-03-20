Dana Incorporated [DAN] saw a change by 1.21% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.84. The company is holding 178.40M shares with keeping 142.91M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.39% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -72.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.07%, trading +36.26% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 178.40M shares valued at 2.54 million were bought and sold.

Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Dana Incorporated [DAN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.80, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dana Incorporated [DAN] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dana Incorporated [DAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dana Incorporated [DAN] sitting at 3.30% and its Gross Margin at 13.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.07. Its Return on Equity is 13.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.15 and P/E Ratio of 3.73. These metrics all suggest that Dana Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Dana Incorporated [DAN] has 178.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.22 to 20.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 27.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dana Incorporated [DAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dana Incorporated [DAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.