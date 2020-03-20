Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] stock went down by -10.93% or -0.94 points down from its previous closing price of 8.60. The stock reached $7.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PLAY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -42.67% in the period of the last 7 days.

PLAY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.80, at one point touching $5.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -87.15%. The 52-week high currently stands at 59.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -81.37% after the recent low of 4.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 10/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] sitting at 11.30% and its Gross Margin at 82.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has 36.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 313.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 59.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 55.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] a Reliable Buy?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.