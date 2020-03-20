Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] took an upward turn with a change of 9.89%, trading at the price of $35.12 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.78 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dell Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.23M shares for that time period. DELL monthly volatility recorded 7.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.19%. PS value for DELL stocks is 0.29.

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DELL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.35, with the high estimate being $77.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] sitting at 1.10% and its Gross Margin at 31.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has 823.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.51 to 70.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 14.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] a Reliable Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.