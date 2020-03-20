Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] took an upward turn with a change of 4.43%, trading at the price of $6.84 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.49 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Devon Energy Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 8.50M shares for that time period. DVN monthly volatility recorded 13.50%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 24.95%. PS value for DVN stocks is 0.47 with PB recorded at 0.43.

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DVN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.88, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $9.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] sitting at 2.30% and its Gross Margin at 80.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.41. Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.03.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has 442.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.70 to 35.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.84, which indicates that it is 24.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] a Reliable Buy?

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.