The share price of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] inclined by $2.15, presently trading at $3.44. The company’s shares saw 75.51% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.96 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DRH fall by -32.94% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -39.01% compared to -1.69 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -66.54%, while additionally dropping -68.00% during the last 12 months. DiamondRock Hospitality Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.86% increase from the current trading price.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.15.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] sitting at +7.70 and its Gross Margin at +31.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.50%. These measurements indicate that DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.66, and its Return on Assets is 5.54. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DRH financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.90. DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62 and P/E Ratio of 3.79. These metrics all suggest that DiamondRock Hospitality Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has 247.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $850.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.96 to 11.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 48.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.