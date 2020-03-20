Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] gained by 7.45% on the last trading session, reaching $2.53 price per share at the time. Diversified Healthcare Trust represents 325.65M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 765.28M with the latest information.

The Diversified Healthcare Trust traded at the price of $2.53 with 2.53 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DHC shares recorded 1.88M.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.51, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.86.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] sitting at 9.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has 325.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 765.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 11.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 26.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.30. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] a Reliable Buy?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.