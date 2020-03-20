Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $0.18 after DSS shares went up by 1.47% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Document Security Systems Inc. [NYSE:DSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give DSS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.18, with the high estimate being $1.25, the low estimate being $1.25 and the median estimate amounting to $1.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] sitting at -16.10% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.18. Its Return on Equity is -33.00%, and its Return on Assets is -17.90%. These metrics suggest that this Document Security Systems Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -38.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has 34.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 28.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] a Reliable Buy?

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.