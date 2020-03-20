The share price of eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] inclined by $29.60, presently trading at $27.97. The company’s shares saw -5.01% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 29.44 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EBAY fall by -10.38% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 33.94 compared to -5.94 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -21.13%, while additionally dropping -19.35% during the last 12 months. eBay Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.84. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.87% increase from the current trading price.

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to eBay Inc. [EBAY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for eBay Inc. [EBAY] is sitting at 3.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.48.

Fundamental Analysis of eBay Inc. [EBAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eBay Inc. [EBAY] sitting at 21.50% and its Gross Margin at 76.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50. These measurements indicate that eBay Inc. [EBAY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] has 839.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.44 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 7.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is eBay Inc. [EBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eBay Inc. [EBAY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.