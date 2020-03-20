The share price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] inclined by $14.52, presently trading at $13.82. The company’s shares saw 34.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 10.27 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EPD jumped by 1.82% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.44 compared to -1.32 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -44.35%, while additionally dropping -50.03% during the last 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.1% increase from the current trading price.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.92.

Fundamental Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has 2.64B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.27 to 30.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 18.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.