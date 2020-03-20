The share price of EQM Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: EQM] inclined by $10.35, presently trading at $12.35. The company’s shares saw 68.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.34 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EQM jumped by 8.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 13.38 compared to +0.48 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -54.94%, while additionally dropping -76.60% during the last 12 months. EQM Midstream Partners LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $30.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.9% increase from the current trading price.

EQM Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:EQM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.18, with the high estimate being $48.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] sitting at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.70. EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.59 and P/E Ratio of 14.68. These metrics all suggest that EQM Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has 273.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.34 to 47.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 33.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] a Reliable Buy?

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.