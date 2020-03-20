Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: EQH] dipped by -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $11.26 price per share at the time. Equitable Holdings, Inc. represents 519.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.85B with the latest information.

The Equitable Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $11.26 with 5.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EQH shares recorded 3.95M.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] sitting at -13.35, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is -12.65, and its Return on Assets is -0.74. These metrics suggest that this Equitable Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 3.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has 519.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.02 to 27.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.