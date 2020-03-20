Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $1.75 after EVRI shares went up by 6.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.65.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] sitting at +17.40 and its Gross Margin at +53.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.10%. Its Return on Assets is 0.99.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.74. Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.64 and P/E Ratio of 8.15. These metrics all suggest that Everi Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.17 and its Current Ratio is 1.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has 93.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $154.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 14.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 61.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] a Reliable Buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.