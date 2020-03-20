Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] dipped by -5.85% on the last trading session, reaching $30.41 price per share at the time. Fastenal Company represents 612.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 19.79B with the latest information.

The Fastenal Company traded at the price of $30.41 with 4.1 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FAST shares recorded 5.20M.

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Fastenal Company [FAST], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fastenal Company [FAST] is sitting at 3.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Fastenal Company [FAST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastenal Company [FAST] sitting at 19.80% and its Gross Margin at 47.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Fastenal Company [FAST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Fastenal Company [FAST] has 612.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.38 to 39.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 10.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fastenal Company [FAST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fastenal Company [FAST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.