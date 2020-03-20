Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [NYSE: FNF] gained by 11.06% on the last trading session, reaching $23.70 price per share at the time. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. represents 294.64M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.98B with the latest information.

The Fidelity National Financial, Inc. traded at the price of $23.70 with 4.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FNF shares recorded 2.29M.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [NYSE:FNF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.34.

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] sitting at +17.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50%. These measurements indicate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80%. Its Return on Equity is 21.21, and its Return on Assets is 10.52. These metrics all suggest that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.76 and P/E Ratio of 6.19. These metrics all suggest that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] has 294.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.15 to 49.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 20.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.22. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. [FNF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.