FireEye, Inc. [FEYE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $9.44 after FEYE shares went up by 0.64% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

FireEye, Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FireEye, Inc. [FEYE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FireEye, Inc. [FEYE] sitting at -22.47 and its Gross Margin at +63.43, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.60%. Its Return on Equity is -38.08, and its Return on Assets is -9.22. These metrics suggest that this FireEye, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FireEye, Inc. [FEYE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 137.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -32.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. FireEye, Inc. [FEYE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 50.72.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.46 and its Current Ratio is 1.46. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FireEye, Inc. [FEYE] has 262.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.54 to 18.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 15.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FireEye, Inc. [FEYE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FireEye, Inc. [FEYE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.