Franklin Resources, Inc.[BEN] stock saw a move by -1.87% on Thursday, touching 8.05 million. Based on the recent volume, Franklin Resources, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BEN shares recorded 557.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] stock could reach median target price of $22.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] stock additionally went up by +15.93% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -23.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BEN stock is set at -41.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by -25.95% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BEN shares showcased -34.00% decrease. BEN saw -45.76% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.99% compared to high within the same period of time.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] sitting at +26.84 and its Gross Margin at +66.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80%. These measurements indicate that Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.50%. Its Return on Equity is 11.96, and its Return on Assets is 8.19. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BEN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 246.26 and P/E Ratio of 7.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] earns $598,854 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] has 557.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.30 to 35.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 14.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.