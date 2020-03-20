The share price of FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] inclined by $1.33, presently trading at $1.34. The company’s shares saw 899.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.13 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FCEL jumped by 22.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.4900 compared to +0.2100 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -52.33%, while additionally dropping -64.52% during the last 12 months. FuelCell Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.41% increase from the current trading price.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -35.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has 284.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 378.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 4.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 899.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 24.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.