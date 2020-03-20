G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: GIII] shares went lower by -13.01% from its previous closing of 7.61, now trading at the price of $6.62, also subtracting -0.99 points. Is GIII stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GIII shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 43.62M float and a -42.52% run over in the last seven days. GIII share price has been hovering between 43.98 and 2.96 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:GIII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GIII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.50, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] sitting at 7.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has 58.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 445.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.96 to 43.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 59.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] a Reliable Buy?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.