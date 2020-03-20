The share price of General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] inclined by $6.48, presently trading at $6.78. The company’s shares saw 14.83% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.90. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GE fall by -10.37% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.33 compared to -1.10 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -48.61%, while additionally dropping -36.59% during the last 12 months. General Electric Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.81. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.03% increase from the current trading price.

General Electric Company [NYSE:GE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For General Electric Company [GE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Electric Company [GE] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of General Electric Company [GE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Electric Company [GE] sitting at 3.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

General Electric Company [GE] has 9.92B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 13.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 12.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Electric Company [GE] a Reliable Buy?

General Electric Company [GE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.