General Motors Company[GM] stock saw a move by 4.01% on Thursday, touching 16.58 million. Based on the recent volume, General Motors Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GM shares recorded 1.61B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

General Motors Company [GM] stock additionally went down by -23.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -49.28% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GM stock is set at -52.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -51.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GM shares showcased -53.61% decrease. GM saw 41.90 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.32 compared to high within the same period of time.

General Motors Company [NYSE:GM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For General Motors Company [GM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Motors Company [GM] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of General Motors Company [GM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Motors Company [GM] sitting at 4.00% and its Gross Margin at 10.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

General Motors Company [GM] has 1.61B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.32 to 41.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 17.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Motors Company [GM] a Reliable Buy?

General Motors Company [GM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.