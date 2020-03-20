GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: GNMK] stock went up by 26.51% or 1.09 points up from its previous closing price of 4.13. The stock reached $5.22 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GNMK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -31.17% in the period of the last 7 days.

GNMK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $4.22, at one point touching $3.37. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -36.05%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.17 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -44.64% after the recent low of 3.36.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] sitting at -47.50% and its Gross Margin at 32.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -53.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has 58.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 243.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.36 to 8.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 27.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] a Reliable Buy?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.