Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] shares went lower by -6.09% from its previous closing of 78.55, now trading at the price of $73.76, also subtracting -4.79 points. Is GILD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 15.5 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GILD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.26B float and a 14.54% run over in the last seven days. GILD share price has been hovering between 85.97 and 60.89 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is sitting at 3.76. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] sitting at 19.10% and its Gross Margin at 79.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has 1.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 106.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.89 to 85.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 9.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.