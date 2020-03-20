HCA Healthcare, Inc. [NYSE: HCA] opened at $73.02 and closed at $68.13 a share within trading session on 03/18/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.01% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $75.63.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, HCA Healthcare, Inc. [NYSE: HCA] had 2.25 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.17M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $58.38 during that period and HCA managed to take a rebound to $151.97 in the last 52 weeks.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. [NYSE:HCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] sitting at +14.06 and its Gross Margin at +15.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.10%. Its Return on Assets is 8.32.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.44. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] has 375.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.38 to 151.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 14.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.63. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. [HCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.