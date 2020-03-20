Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] saw a change by 62.25% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.11. The company is holding 5.00M shares with keeping 3.66M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 110.92% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -91.14% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.06%, trading +113.50% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 5.00M shares valued at 5.58 million were bought and sold.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give HEPA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.13, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -410.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -332.83. Its Return on Equity is -167.10%, and its Return on Assets is -82.60%. These metrics suggest that this Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.17. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 24.79.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has 5.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 23.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 110.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 30.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.