The share price of Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] inclined by $48.27, presently trading at $48.14. The company’s shares saw 30.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $37.00 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HRL jumped by +20.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.38% compared to 8.16 of all time high it touched on 03/18/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.02%, while additionally gaining 13.52% during the last 12 months. Hormel Foods Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $41.78. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -6.36% decrease from the current trading price.

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] sitting at +12.32 and its Gross Margin at +19.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.99, and its Return on Assets is 11.74. These metrics all suggest that Hormel Foods Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 64.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.97 and P/E Ratio of 26.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] earns $505,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 2.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has 567.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.00 to 51.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.08, which indicates that it is 9.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.