Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: HST] gained by 8.79% on the last trading session, reaching $11.26 price per share at the time. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. represents 775.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.03B with the latest information.

The Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. traded at the price of $11.26 with 10.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HST shares recorded 10.54M.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] sitting at 13.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has 775.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.86 to 19.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 21.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.