Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE: HUSA] gained by 6.39% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. Houston American Energy Corp. represents 71.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 6.80M with the latest information.

The Houston American Energy Corp. traded at the price of $0.10 with 2.12 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HUSA shares recorded 5.21M.

Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give HUSA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.10, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] sitting at -77.50% and its Gross Margin at 47.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -79.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.35. Its Return on Equity is -13.10%, and its Return on Assets is -12.20%. These metrics suggest that this Houston American Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 413.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.90. Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.79.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 71.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 16.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.