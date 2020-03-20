The share price of HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] inclined by $14.40, presently trading at $14.52. The company’s shares saw 15.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.54 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HPQ fall by -17.76% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 15.72 compared to -2.88 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -35.80%, while additionally dropping -27.96% during the last 12 months. HP Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.73% increase from the current trading price.

HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding HP Inc. [HPQ] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HPQ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.53, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HP Inc. [HPQ] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HP Inc. [HPQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HP Inc. [HPQ] sitting at 6.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 81.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 84.37. Its Return on Equity is -222.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HPQ financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 130.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

HP Inc. [HPQ] has 1.58B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 23.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 12.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HP Inc. [HPQ] a Reliable Buy?

HP Inc. [HPQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.