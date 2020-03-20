Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $35.83 after H shares went down by -2.00% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [NYSE:H]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.56.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] sitting at +3.09 and its Gross Margin at +12.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.30%. These measurements indicate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.30%. Its Return on Equity is 20.07, and its Return on Assets is 9.54. These metrics all suggest that Hyatt Hotels Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.04. Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.18 and P/E Ratio of 4.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] has 118.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.02 to 94.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 25.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation [H], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.