International Game Technology PLC [IGT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $4.44 after IGT shares went up by 7.77% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to International Game Technology PLC [IGT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IGT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.42, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Game Technology PLC [IGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 38.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93. International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.80.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has 227.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 935.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.59 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.72, which indicates that it is 22.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.65. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Game Technology PLC [IGT] a Reliable Buy?

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.