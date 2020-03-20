Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] stock went up by 7.69% or 0.07 points up from its previous closing price of 0.91. The stock reached $0.98 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -16.91% in the period of the last 7 days.

AR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.08, at one point touching $0.7208. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -89.27%. The 52-week high currently stands at 9.18 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -89.68% after the recent low of 0.72.

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Antero Resources Corporation [AR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is sitting at 2.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Resources Corporation [AR] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 93.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has 271.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 247.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 9.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 43.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Resources Corporation [AR] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.