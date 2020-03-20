Camping World Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CWH] shares went higher by 15.68% from its previous closing of 3.89, now trading at the price of $4.50, also adding 0.61 points. Is CWH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.15 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CWH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 32.32M float and a -35.02% run over in the last seven days. CWH share price has been hovering between 16.77 and 3.40 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CWH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CWH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.50, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] sitting at 0.20% and its Gross Margin at 26.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.80.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] has 110.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 431.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.40 to 16.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.24, which indicates that it is 34.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.62. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] a Reliable Buy?

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.