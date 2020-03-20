Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went up by 15.90% or 1.59 points up from its previous closing price of 10.00. The stock reached $11.59 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CCL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -33.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

CCL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $10.40, at one point touching $8.60. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -79.78%. The 52-week high currently stands at 57.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -82.31% after the recent low of 7.90.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 38.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has 977.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 57.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 27.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.24. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.