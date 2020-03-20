Five Below, Inc.[FIVE] stock saw a move by -4.80% on Thursday, touching 2.01 million. Based on the recent volume, Five Below, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FIVE shares recorded 70.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] stock could reach median target price of $99.50.

Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] stock additionally went down by -28.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -53.85% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FIVE stock is set at -54.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by -55.39% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FIVE shares showcased -58.91% decrease. FIVE saw -65.58% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.28% compared to high within the same period of time.

Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.59.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Five Below, Inc. [FIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] sitting at +12.42 and its Gross Margin at +33.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.60%. Its Return on Equity is 27.88, and its Return on Assets is 17.49. These metrics all suggest that Five Below, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23. Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.08 and P/E Ratio of 16.22. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] earns $112,199 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has 70.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.01 to 148.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 22.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. [FIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.