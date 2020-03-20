Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] shares went lower by -1.30% from its previous closing of $13.87, now trading at the price of $13.69, also adding -0.18 points. Is JEF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.28 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JEF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 224.64M float and a -8.06% run over in the last seven days. JEF share price has been hovering between $24.03 and $12.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.87.

Fundamental Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] sitting at +3.46 and its Gross Margin at +86.60, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.60%. Its Return on Equity is 9.70, and its Return on Assets is 1.98. These metrics suggest that this Jefferies Financial Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20 and P/E Ratio of 4.49. These metrics all suggest that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] earns $1,081,376 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has 323.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.95 to 24.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 13.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.