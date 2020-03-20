PG&E Corporation[PCG] stock saw a move by -1.77% on Thursday, touching 6.15 million. Based on the recent volume, PG&E Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PCG shares recorded 703.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock could reach median target price of $16.00.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock additionally went down by -12.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -54.83% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PCG stock is set at -58.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -27.50% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PCG shares showcased -32.68% decrease. PCG saw 25.19 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.55 compared to high within the same period of time.

PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For PG&E Corporation [PCG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PCG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.79, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PG&E Corporation [PCG] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PG&E Corporation [PCG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PG&E Corporation [PCG] sitting at -60.90% and its Gross Margin at 77.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90. PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.19.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] has 703.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.55 to 25.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 21.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PG&E Corporation [PCG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PG&E Corporation [PCG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.