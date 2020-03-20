Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] shares went lower by -1.03% from its previous closing of 8.28, now trading at the price of $8.19, also subtracting -0.09 points. Is RF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 10.16 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 952.15M float and a -12.47% run over in the last seven days. RF share price has been hovering between 17.54 and 6.94 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Regions Financial Corporation [RF] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Fundamental Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] sitting at 73.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40. These measurements indicate that Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has 1.08B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.94 to 17.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 15.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regions Financial Corporation [RF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation [RF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.