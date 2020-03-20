Steel Dynamics, Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] shares went higher by 19.42% from its previous closing of $15.50, now trading at the price of $18.51, also adding 3.01 points. Is STLD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STLD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 202.79M float and a -1.23% run over in the last seven days. STLD share price has been hovering between $36.14 and $14.98 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] sitting at +9.44 and its Gross Margin at +13.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.75, and its Return on Assets is 8.68. These metrics all suggest that Steel Dynamics, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.38 and P/E Ratio of 6.10. These metrics all suggest that Steel Dynamics, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.55 and its Current Ratio is 4.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] has 241.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.98 to 36.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 14.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. [STLD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.