The share price of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ: ISBC] inclined by $7.09, presently trading at $8.01. The company’s shares saw 24.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.45 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ISBC fall by -6.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -16.04% compared to -0.55 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -30.95%, while additionally dropping -31.83% during the last 12 months. Investors Bancorp, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $14.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.99% increase from the current trading price.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.09.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] sitting at +26.22, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.80%. These measurements indicate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.70%. Its Return on Equity is 6.95, and its Return on Assets is 0.74. These metrics suggest that this Investors Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 229.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.11 and P/E Ratio of 10.76. These metrics all suggest that Investors Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] has 273.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.45 to 12.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 16.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. [ISBC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.