J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE: JCP] shares went lower by -16.92% from its previous closing of 0.50, now trading at the price of $0.42, also subtracting -0.08 points. Is JCP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JCP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 305.07M float and a 22.09% run over in the last seven days. JCP share price has been hovering between 1.72 and 0.36 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE:JCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.40.

Fundamental Analysis of J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] sitting at -0.40% and its Gross Margin at 37.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has 390.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 195.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 1.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 32.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] a Reliable Buy?

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.