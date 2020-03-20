Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] opened at $134.99 and closed at $127.05 a share within trading session on 03/19/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.96% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $123.29.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] had 7.31 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 122.43 during that period and JNJ managed to take a rebound to 154.50 in the last 52 weeks.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JNJ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $123.71, with the high estimate being $173.00, the low estimate being $133.00 and the median estimate amounting to $163.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40. These measurements indicate that Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 21.97. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has 2.77B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 351.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 122.43 to 154.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 7.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.